JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $4.00 at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.