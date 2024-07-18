Jito Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00003802 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $282.26 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jito has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Get Jito alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,625,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.42509875 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $47,749,243.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.