John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GOOG opened at $182.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

