Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.970-10.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0 billion-$88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.7 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

