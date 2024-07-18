Jon Blotner Sells 4,395 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95.

Wayfair Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of W stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

