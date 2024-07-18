JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Neutral

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

