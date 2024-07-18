JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JCH stock opened at GBX 735.92 ($9.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £424.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.33 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a twelve month low of GBX 622.98 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.95.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

