JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 1.4 %
JCH stock opened at GBX 735.92 ($9.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £424.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.33 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a twelve month low of GBX 622.98 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.95.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile
