Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.23

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 781062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JMIA
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.