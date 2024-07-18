Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.23

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 781062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

