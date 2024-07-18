Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Cut to GBX 91 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

LON JUP opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.30 ($1.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.89. The stock has a market cap of £449.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,923.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

