Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.03. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 652,187 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

