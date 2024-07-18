KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,294 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86. The company has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

