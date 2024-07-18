Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.