Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.03

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.03, but opened at $52.40. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 11,619 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

