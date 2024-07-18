Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

