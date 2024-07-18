KeyCorp Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

