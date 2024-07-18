Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 173,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.