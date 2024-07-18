Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

KMI stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

