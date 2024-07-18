Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $274.80

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 2593447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.18) to GBX 310 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,518.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

