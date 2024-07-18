Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K stock opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.94. The firm has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

