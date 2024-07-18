Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

