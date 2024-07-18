Klaus Schauser Sells 1,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $262.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $268.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.76.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.