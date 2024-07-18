Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knowles traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 27388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 904,446 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

