Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

