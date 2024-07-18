Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Korea Electric Power Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
