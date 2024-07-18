Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.