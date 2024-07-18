Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

