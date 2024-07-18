Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $74,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

