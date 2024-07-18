Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

LKFN stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

