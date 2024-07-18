Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,154,000 after buying an additional 315,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

