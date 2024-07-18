Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57.

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

