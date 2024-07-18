Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.54

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 73348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.