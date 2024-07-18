LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 518,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 472,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.56.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

