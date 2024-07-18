Larry B. Porcellato Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HNI opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

