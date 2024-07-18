Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 218.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 268,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 81.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

