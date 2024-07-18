Lazard (LAZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,128. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

