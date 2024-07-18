Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. Lear has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Lear by 46.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 83,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

