Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.95. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.