Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.99

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 57727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $13,795,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 289.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 399,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 290,188 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

