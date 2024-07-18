Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 596,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,638,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

