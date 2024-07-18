Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). 945,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 249,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.20. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.97.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

