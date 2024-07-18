Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBTYA opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

