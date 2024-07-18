Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lindblad Expeditions traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 32,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 286,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LIND. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 76,763 shares of company stock valued at $579,719 in the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

