Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.75. Liquidia shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 112,429 shares traded.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock worth $249,291. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.