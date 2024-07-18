Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 1.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 47,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 743,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.27. The company has a market cap of C$901.26 million, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Insiders have purchased 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $356,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

