LiveWire Group (LVWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LVWR stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.97. LiveWire Group has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

