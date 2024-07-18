LiveWire Group (LVWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
LVWR stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.97. LiveWire Group has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.
Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVWR
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- About the Markup Calculator
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.