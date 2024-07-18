Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.74).
LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.