Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target for the company.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 58.78 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 839.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.70 ($0.77).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

