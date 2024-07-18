Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Loews by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Loews by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE L opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. Loews has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

