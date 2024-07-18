Lou Paglia Sells 17,526 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Lou Paglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of Sterling Check stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $712,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of Sterling Check stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $13,371.33.

Sterling Check Trading Down 0.2 %

STER opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,939,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 356,649 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209,823 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.