Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Up 0.2%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.21 and last traded at C$17.21. 3,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.17.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.42.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

