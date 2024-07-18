LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CFO Michael C. James Purchases 352,941 Shares

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael C. James purchased 352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999.97. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,239.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUXH. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUXH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.