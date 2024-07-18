LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Leonard Toboroff Buys 147,058 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Toboroff bought 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $24,999.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,143,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,427.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUXH. Northland Securities cut LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

